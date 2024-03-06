So far there has been no announcement about the status of Facebook and Instagram on their official X pages.

PETALING JAYA: Facebook and Instagram appear to be down, with social media users taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to complain about the matter.

Checks by FMT found that the feed on Facebook and Instagram cannot be refreshed, while some users are logged out of Facebook.

One netizen said she was worried that her Facebook and Instagram accounts were hacked after she failed to log in many times.

“When I checked, it appears that the two apps are down and impacting everyone else. These days, technology is so vulnerable and unpredictable,” @sf_artography said on X.

Another netizen, @ainaasmira1, said she was shocked to find herself logged out of Facebook and Instagram, thinking she was hacked after having trouble logging in again.

“So it seems like the system is down,” she said in an X post.

When logged in, a message “something went wrong. Stories couldn’t load. Please try again,” appeared on the story section of the Facebook mobile app.

Instagram is owned by Facebook, under Meta Platforms Inc, a company that operates the platform.

So far there has been no announcement about the status of the two social media platforms on their official X pages.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp, a messaging platform owned by Meta, is working fine.

FMT has reached out to Meta for comment.