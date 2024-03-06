Selangor executive councillor Izham Hashim said the state government would leave it to the federal government to make the final decision. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: The Selangor government has decided that the alignment of the proposed Petaling Jaya Dispersal Link (PJD Link) highway needs to be improved.

Selangor infrastructure and agriculture committee chairman Izham Hashim said the social impact assessment (SIA) report revealed that nearly 50% of complaints were received from residents in Petaling Jaya.

However, he said, residents in Puchong seemed to be agreeable with the project.

“So we’ve made the decision that there has to be improvements to the project’s alignment.

“This is the decision we (the state government) have made, and we leave it to the federal government to make the next (final) decision,” he told the Selangor assembly.

Izham was responding to Kampung Tunku assemblyman Lim Yi Wei who urged for a definitive conclusion to the PJD Link issue, suggesting that it should not be continually revived.

On Feb 24, Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari called for the developer of the proposed highway to renegotiate the project’s alignment with the federal government.

He said after the August 2023 state elections, his administration received an SIA report from PJD Link (M) Sdn Bhd, revealing that Taman Medan and Kinrara residents supported the highway, but those in other areas rejected it.

He said if changes were made to the alignment, the developer would have to start from scratch, including renegotiating with Putrajaya.

Last year, Amirudin was reported to have said that the PH state government had decided to scrap the PJD Link project.

He said the impact assessment reports, particularly the SIA report, submitted by the developer were not satisfactory and did not meet certain conditions set by the state government.

The PJD Link would have connected the north and south of Petaling Jaya, passing through Petaling Jaya Utara, Bandar Utama, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Petaling Jaya city centre, Taman Dato’ Harun, Taman Medan Baru, Taman Sri Manja, Bandar Kinrara and Bukit Jalil Technology Park.

The proposal for the highway’s construction was approved in principle by the Cabinet in November 2017.

In September 2020, the state government also approved the project in principle, subject to receipt of the impact assessment reports.