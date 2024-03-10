Acting Penang police chief Usuf Jan Mohamad said the two members involved were with the Balik Pulau CID. (Bernama pic)

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang police have ordered the immediate transfer of a sergeant-major and a corporal who were arrested for suspected khalwat by religious officials yesterday.

The pair were also subject to disciplinary action by the Penang contingent headquarters, Berita Harian reported.

Acting Penang police chief Usuf Jan Mohamad said the two members involved had been attached to the criminal investigation department of the Balik Pulau district police headquarters.

The pair, both 37 years old, were reportedly arrested by Penang religious officials at 1.30am at a hotel in Tanjung Tokong here.

The raid was carried out after the husband of the woman involved made a complaint to the state religious department.