KUALA LUMPUR: The housing and local government ministry is mapping affordable housing prices under the National Housing Policy to ensure that suitable prices can be offered across the country.

Its minister, Nga Kor Ming, said the ministry is mapping affordable housing prices based on the median income of residents by zones, states, and districts obtained through the Household Income and Basic Amenities Survey Report 2022.

He said the exercise is aimed at serving as a guide for developers and housing providers in setting house prices in each locality, Bernama reported.

“Previously, under the National Housing Policy, the definition of affordable housing was not more than RM300,000. But the price of affordable homes in Kelantan and Kuala Lumpur can’t both be RM300,000. Does that make sense?” he told the Dewan Rakyat.

“How can we equalise the price of affordable homes in Kelantan with those in Kuala Lumpur? That is why the ministry is mapping affordable housing prices.”

He said the exercise is expected to be completed this year.

Nga also said the ministry is planning to amend the Local Government Act 1976 (Act 171) to strengthen enforcement by local councils.

He also said “excessively low” fine rates are being reviewed.