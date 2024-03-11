Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin says the boycott of Israeli-linked companies could negatively impact the country’s economic stability and lead to job losses. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR: The government should look into the impact of domestic boycotts on companies accused of supporting Israel, backbencher Willie Mongin said.

Willie (GPS-Puncak Borneo) said he is concerned these boycotts could negatively impact the country’s economic stability and lead to job losses.

“Coca-Cola is 20% owned by the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) and 90% of Coca-Cola’s employees are Malay youths.

“As a result of this boycott, if it becomes too severe, it could cause this company to shut down and these Malay youths will lose their jobs.

“The company’s shares, 20% owned by LTAT, would plummet,” he told the Dewan Rakyat today.

Willie said the situation is not exclusive to Coca-Cola, extending to companies such as McDonald’s and Starbucks, which are majority, if not wholly, owned by Malaysians.

“Why should we sacrifice our country? Yes, we can win with boycotts, but let’s not be the fool who cheers while we risk our own land.

“We must first take care of our own country. We need to strengthen our country’s economy first before we do things that could destroy it and job opportunities.”

Deputy foreign minister Mohamad Alamin replied that boycotting is a matter of individual choice, not a government directive.

“It (boycott) is the right of any individual to express their stance or opinions, so later, we might discuss this between ministries and the impact of these boycotts on the nation’s economy,” he said.

Awang Hashim (PN-Pendang) said LTAT should divest its shares in Coca-Cola, if necessary. He said the Israel-Hamas conflict transcends religious disputes, and human lives should not be traded for economic benefits.

On March 4, Berjaya Corp Bhd founder Vincent Tan called on the public to stop boycotting Starbucks Malaysia, saying it only hurts the Malaysians running the company.

The business tycoon said that up to 85% of Starbucks Malaysia’s employees are Muslims and that there are no foreigners working in the company’s head office.

“This boycott doesn’t benefit anyone,” he was quoted by New Straits Times as saying at a press conference in Okinawa, Japan.

Tan said the boycott seemed to be tapering out with Starbucks Malaysia’s sales slowly improving.

Meanwhile, a defamation suit filed by McDonald’s Malaysia against BDS Malaysia, a movement promoting boycotts against Israeli interests, has been referred for mediation.

McDonald’s is seeking an unconditional apology from BDS and RM6 million in damages, comprising RM3 million for loss of revenue, RM1.5 million for employees who were laid off, and RM1.5 million for expiry of materials.

Since the Israeli-Hamas conflict began on Oct 7, 2023, more than 31,000 Palestinian civilians have been killed, while Israel has blockaded all points of entry into Gaza. According to the United Nations, “famine is imminent” unless food and medical supplies are delivered immediately.