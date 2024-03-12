The crash between the tour van and the lorry occurred at Km20 Jalan Semporna-Tawau.

SEMPORNA: Two foreign tourists were killed and three others seriously injured when a tour van they were travelling in collided with a lorry at Km20 Jalan Semporna-Tawau this afternoon.

Semporna fire and rescue station chief Mazlan Sarman said the duo were identified as Lee Siong Huat, 60, a Singaporean, and Ngo Trinh Buu Dung, 40, a Vietnamese.

The injured were the van driver, – a 42-year-old Sabahan – and two Singaporeans, aged 67 and 71.

Two other Singaporeans – an 11-year-old girl and a 58-year-old man – sustained minor injuries, he said in a statement tonight.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

The 25-year-old lorry driver escaped unhurt.