PETALING JAYA: Four civil servants suspected of receiving over RM5 million in bribes from a smuggling syndicate were arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday.

According to a source, the four men in their 40s and 50s were arrested in a special operation conducted by MACC’s anti-money laundering division, the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) and Bank Negara Malaysia.

Bernama reported that the four civil servants were among eight people arrested by MACC yesterday. All of them were believed to have conspired with the syndicate from 2018 to 2023.

MACC seized several houses, cars, handphones, laptops, personal computers and cash valued at around RM6 million during the operation, said the source. The anti-graft agency also froze 237 bank accounts containing almost RM12 million.

“The syndicate is believed to have caused losses in tax revenue amounting to about RM400 million, and they have given more than RM8 million in bribes to several individuals, including civil servants, to smuggle tobacco, cigarettes, alcohol and several other items,” said the source.

“The syndicate is believed to be using mule accounts to transfer bribes to civil servants who conspired with them.

“Apart from this, the syndicate is also believed to be involved in money laundering activities using ‘ghost company’ business accounts and through money changers as well as licensed money lending companies.”

The source said MACC is still looking for another suspect.

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki confirmed the arrests.