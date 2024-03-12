Consumers Association of Penang president Mohideen Abdul Kader said some people use Ramadan as an excuse to feast and waste money, while two million Palestinians face starvation. (Bernama pic)

GEORGE TOWN: The Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) has urged the public not to waste food during Ramadan, adding that a staggering 90,000 tonnes of food was discarded during last year’s fasting month.

CAP president Mohideen Abdul Kader said studies revealed a 15-20% surge in waste during Ramadan compared to other months.

“Ramadan is supposed to be a month of worship for Muslims but for some people, it is a month for feasting and wasting money. Islam tells its people to avoid being greedy, wasteful, and extravagant,” he said in a statement today.

He said one of the purposes of fasting is to experience the hunger faced by the poor and marginalised, thereby fostering empathy within the community.

He added that Malaysians should bear in mind that more than two million Palestinians are facing starvation.

Mohideen also urged Muslims to refrain from breaking their fast at hotels, encouraging them to instead do so at home or at mosques with family and friends.

“Invite non-Muslim neighbours to join in breaking fast. This can foster goodwill and understanding in our diverse society,” he said.