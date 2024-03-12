Deputy home minister Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said companies that receive contracts from the home ministry must pledge to assist the government in combating human trafficking and forced labour. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 280 human trafficking cases have been recorded since 2022 with 526 suspects arrested and 992 people rescued, deputy home minister Shamsul Anuar Nasarah told the Dewan Rakyat today.

He added that for 2024 to date, there have been 38 cases, with 59 arrests and 141 people rescued.

He was responding to Ismi Mat Taib (PN-Parit), who asked about the home ministry’s efforts to deal with crime, particularly human trafficking.

Besides enforcement through the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, which was amended in 2022, Shamsul said the ministry has also asked employers to pledge their assistance to the government in combating human trafficking and forced labour.

According to Shamsul, 28 companies have carried out the initiative so far.

“Every company that gets a contract from the ministry is required to take the pledge,” he said.

He said the government is also cooperating at a strategic level with Asean neighbours to highlight the issue of fraud, including human trafficking.

“The issue is a regular agenda item at Asean meetings,” he said in response to a supplementary question from Shamshulkahar Deli (BN-Jempol).