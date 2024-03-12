The 29-year-old victim lost control of his car and was thrown out of the vehicle as it plunged into the 45m ravine.

GEORGE TOWN: The body of a Singaporean man was found in a ravine off Jalan Paya Terubong, here, this afternoon.

It is believed that the 29-year-old victim lost control of his car and was thrown out of the vehicle as it plunged into the 45m ravine.

The man was said to have gone missing after heading out for a drive last Friday.

A passerby, who saw the body of the man, alerted the authorities at 1pm today.

Fire and rescue department personnel taking the body to hospital for a post-mortem.

Eight firemen from the Perak Road and Paya Terubong stations found the man with injuries to his chest and face.

Northeast district zone fire officer Abu Zamir Saleh said the man’s body was sent to the Penang Hospital for a post-mortem.

“He had serious injuries all over his body and likely died on the spot,” he told reporters.