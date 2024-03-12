The Commonwealth Games Federation has reportedly ‘offered Malaysia the opportunity to replace Victoria as hosts of the Commonwealth Games in 2026’. (AP pic)

KUALA LUMPUR: Commonwealth Games chiefs praised Malaysia’s “fantastic track record” after the country said it had been offered £100 million (RM600.3 million) to host the 2026 edition.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) is scrambling to find a host after the Australian state of Victoria abruptly pulled out in July last year citing the cost.

Victoria’s sudden move and the lack of an obvious alternative triggered debate about the future of the Games, which take place every four years and were last held in Birmingham in 2022.

On Monday, the Olympic Council of Malaysia said that the London-based CGF had “offered Malaysia the opportunity to replace Victoria as hosts of the Commonwealth Games in 2026”.

“The offer includes a significant financial investment of £100 million to support the local delivery and legacy planning of the 2026 edition.”

Malaysia held the Games in 1998.

Norza Zakaria, the president of the Commonwealth Games Association of Malaysia, called it a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity… which will build on the success of Kuala Lumpur 1998 and put Malaysia back onto the world sporting map”.

A CGF spokesperson suggested that Malaysia was not the only country that could potentially stage the Games in 2026, saying the organisation was “in advanced, confidential discussions with potential hosts”.

But the spokesperson added: “Malaysia has a fantastic track record of delivering sporting events, and the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur were hugely successful.

“We are encouraged by their early concepts of building on this legacy through use of many of the same world-class facilities.”

The spokesperson said that £100 million in “financial and strategic support” was on offer for any potential host as part of the Victoria withdrawal settlement.