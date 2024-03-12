Azhar Azizan Harun resigned as Destini Bhd’s chairman in 2015 but was reappointed as an independent director in May 2023 and redesignated as the group’s chairman in June 2023. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: Former Dewan Rakyat speaker Azhar Azizan Harun has resigned as Destini Bhd’s independent and non-executive chairman after a nine-month tenure.

In a Bursa filing yesterday, the integrated engineering solutions provider said Azhar’s resignation was due to personal commitments.

The group has redesignated its non-independent director Abd Aziz Sheikh Fadzir as its new non-independent non-executive chairman.

Azhar, popularly known as Art Harun, resigned as Destini’s chairman in 2015 due to personal commitments, but was reappointed as an independent director in May 2023 and redesignated as the group’s chairman in June 2023.

He was also the Dewan Rakyat speaker from 2020 to 2022.

As of 10.30am, the group’s share price was down by 3.5 sen or 22.22%, giving it a market capitalisation of RM174.67 million.