Chee Kooi Heng was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code with murdering Chee Khoi Sia and Koh Eng Lai at an oil palm plantation in Pantai Remis, Manjung, on March 5. (Bernama pic)

MANJUNG: A smallholder was charged in the magistrates’ court here today with the murder of his brother and sister-in-law last week.

No plea was recorded from Chee Kooi Heng, 63, after the charge was read out to him before magistrate Nurul Izalina Rajaa as murder cases fall under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code with murdering Chee Khoi Sia, 74, and Koh Eng Lai, 70, at an oil palm plantation in Lot 3332, Mukim Pengkalan Baharu, Pantai Remis here between 3pm and 3.30pm on March 5.

He faces the death penalty or imprisonment of up to 40 years if convicted.

The prosecution was handled by deputy public prosecutor Hairol Jemain while the accused was represented by lawyer CC Keong.

The court set May 29 for mention.