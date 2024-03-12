Bukit Aman NCID director Khaw Kok Chin said police would continue to investigate the matter. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: Bukit Aman narcotics criminal investigation department (NCID) director Khaw Kok Chin has rubbished reports that an alleged drug kingpin who was arrested in India has links to drug smuggling activities in Malaysia.

In a statement, Khaw denied reports that Tamil film producer Jaffer Sadiq Abdul Rahman’s drug operations were led by a Malaysian citizen involved in the Tamil film industry.

“Bukit Aman NCID has found these claims to be inaccurate as there is currently no information about Jaffer’s involvement with any Malaysian individual in drug distribution activities in Malaysia,” he said.

“Nevertheless, Bukit Aman NCID will continue to investigate this matter in an effort to curb drug distribution activities in the country.”

India’s Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) nabbed Jaffer in New Delhi on Saturday in connection with the seizure of 50kg of pseudoephedrine, a chemical used in manufacturing methamphetamine.

Earlier today, Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain said Malaysian police had reached out to Indian authorities on allegations by an Indian investigative journalist that Jaffer’s boss was a Malaysian citizen.

Razarudin told Sinar Harian that no information on the matter had been forthcoming so far.

In an interview uploaded on YouTube, investigative journalist A Shankar claimed that Jaffer spearheaded a network that sourced pseudoephedrine in India and trafficked it to Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia.

“Since they (NCB) mentioned Malaysia, let me give you a clue. Jaffer’s boss is in Malaysia. He is very influential in the Indian cinema industry,” said the former police officer.

“He is the one who controls Jaffer. This Malaysian has close ties with numerous celebrities in the Tamil film industry. If he is arrested, many players in the Tamil film industry will be implicated.”