PETALING JAYA: A private medical practitioner in Bandar Baru Serting, Jempol, has been charged in the Bahau magistrates’ court with molesting one of his female staff.

Berita Harian reported that Dr Amin Razaly, 36, from Batu Kikir, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out to him before magistrate Norshazwani Ishak.

According to the charge, Amin was found to have molested the 25-year-old victim by holding her hand and placing it on his genitals, an act committed in the clinic at 10.30pm on Feb 19.

The offence is punishable under Section 354 of the Penal Code. If found guilty, Amin can be sentenced to imprisonment of up to 10 years, or a fine or caning, or any two of those punishments.

The prosecution was handled by deputy public prosecutor Farahidah Zool, who offered bail of RM10,000.

Amin, who was not represented by a lawyer, requested a reduced bail, saying his income had ceased due to a lack of patients, and that he had to fulfil his financial commitments to his medical suppliers.

The court allowed him bail of RM5,000, with the additional condition that he and his family members are prohibited from approaching the victim until the case is resolved.

The court set April 24 for document submission and the appointment of a lawyer.