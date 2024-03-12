Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the immigration department had conducted numerous operations to address the surge in the number of undocumented migrants. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia has never deported UNHCR cardholders despite not being a party to the 1951 Refugee Convention and its 1967 Protocol, says home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

“No UNHCR cardholders had been deported. Cardholders would be released to UNHCR on humanitarian grounds,” he said in a written reply in Parliament today.

Saifuddin said refugees and asylum seekers in Malaysia were managed in accordance with the National Security Council’s (MKN) directives.

He was responding to a question from Bukit Bendera MP Syerleena Abdul Rashid who wanted the government to disclose information on Myanmar nationals deported from Malaysia, including their UNHCR status.

According to a report by Human Rights Watch published in October 2022, Malaysia deported approximately 2,000 Myanmar nationals, including asylum seekers, from April to October that year.

Saifuddin said deportations were carried out in accordance with the immigration department’s standard operating procedures. The authorities also worked with the respective foreign embassies.

Separately, Saifuddin said the immigration department had conducted numerous operations to address the surge in the number of undocumented migrants.

He said the department conducted 10,173 operations in 2023, which resulted in the arrest of 27,739 undocumented migrants from various countries.

The department had conducted 1,966 operations this year as of Feb 15, during which it arrested 6,306 undocumented migrants.

Saifuddin said the department had identified approximately 220 “hotspots” throughout the country where undocumented migrants congregate.

“The immigration department will conduct integrated operations in collaboration with other enforcement agencies, including the police and local councils, at these ‘hotspots’,” he said.