Mavcom raises PSC rates for flights to Asean countries
Starting June 1, the passenger service charge will be increased to RM73 for flights departing from KLIA Terminal 1 and RM50 at Terminal 2.
PETALING JAYA: Come June 1, the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) will increase the passenger service charge or PSC for international flights from KLIA Terminal 1 and 2 to Asean countries.
In a statement, the regulator said international departures from KLIA will now be subject to a PSC of RM73, while those from klia2 will incur a charge of RM50.
Currently, the PSC for flights to Asean countries is priced at RM35, regardless of whether passengers depart from KLIA Terminal 1 or 2.
The revised rates in June would see the charges standardised for flights outside Asean nations.
It added that the updated rates incorporate a new “transfer PSC” for passengers transiting through a Malaysian airport.
“Domestic passengers will be charged RM7 for transferring through any Malaysian airport, while international passengers will be charged RM42 for transferring through KLIA Terminal 1 and RM29 through Terminal 2 or other airports.”
However, Mavcom has maintained the domestic departure PSC at RM11 for all airports, except for Senai International Airport.
The new rates will be enforced until Dec 31, 2026.