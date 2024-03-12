Mavcom has maintained the domestic departure passenger service charge at RM11 for all airports, except for the Senai International Airport. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: Come June 1, the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) will increase the passenger service charge or PSC for international flights from KLIA Terminal 1 and 2 to Asean countries.

In a statement, the regulator said international departures from KLIA will now be subject to a PSC of RM73, while those from klia2 will incur a charge of RM50.

Currently, the PSC for flights to Asean countries is priced at RM35, regardless of whether passengers depart from KLIA Terminal 1 or 2.

The revised rates in June would see the charges standardised for flights outside Asean nations.

It added that the updated rates incorporate a new “transfer PSC” for passengers transiting through a Malaysian airport.

“Domestic passengers will be charged RM7 for transferring through any Malaysian airport, while international passengers will be charged RM42 for transferring through KLIA Terminal 1 and RM29 through Terminal 2 or other airports.”

However, Mavcom has maintained the domestic departure PSC at RM11 for all airports, except for Senai International Airport.

The new rates will be enforced until Dec 31, 2026.