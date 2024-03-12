National service likely only for school-leavers, says Khaled
The defence minister says the government is still finalising key components of the PLKN 3.0 programme.
PETALING JAYA: The national service training programme (PLKN) 3.0 may not involve school students but rather school-leavers, defence minister Khaled Nordin said.
He said the programme was still under consideration but should suit the age of the participants.
“It probably won’t involve students who are still in school, maybe after they finish school and for those who want to go to university,” he said at a press conference at the Parliament building.
“We haven’t finalised (the age range) yet.”
Khaled said PLKN 3.0 is expected to start next year and will consist of statehood and military aspects.
“The curriculum for statehood will be discussed with the higher education ministry.
“The military aspect will be taken care of by the defence ministry,” he said.
Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram
The government previously decided to reimplement PLKN at 13 territorial army camps, as well as the police training centre (Pulapol), after a five-year suspension to cut costs.