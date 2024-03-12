Defence minister Khaled Nordin said PLKN 3.0 is expected to start next year at 13 territorial army camps and the police training centre. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: The national service training programme (PLKN) 3.0 may not involve school students but rather school-leavers, defence minister Khaled Nordin said.

He said the programme was still under consideration but should suit the age of the participants.

“It probably won’t involve students who are still in school, maybe after they finish school and for those who want to go to university,” he said at a press conference at the Parliament building.

“We haven’t finalised (the age range) yet.”

Khaled said PLKN 3.0 is expected to start next year and will consist of statehood and military aspects.

“The curriculum for statehood will be discussed with the higher education ministry.

“The military aspect will be taken care of by the defence ministry,” he said.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

The government previously decided to reimplement PLKN at 13 territorial army camps, as well as the police training centre (Pulapol), after a five-year suspension to cut costs.