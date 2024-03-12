Batik Air CEO Chandran Rama Muthy acknowledged the importance of the PSC revisions for ongoing expansion of airport infrastructure. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA: Batik Air has assured passengers that tickets issued before the revised passenger service charges (PSC) take effect on June 1 will be based on the current rates, Bernama reported.

In a statement today, the airline said this will apply even if travel occurs on or after June 1, Bernama reported.

The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) had earlier today announced an increase in the PSC.

The regulator said international departures from KLIA Terminal 1 will now be subject to a PSC of RM73, while those from KLIA Terminal 2 will incur a charge of RM50.

Currently, the PSC for flights to Asean countries is priced at RM35, regardless of whether passengers depart from KLIA Terminal 1 or 2.

Mavcom has maintained the domestic departure PSC at RM11 for all airports, except for Senai International Airport.

Batik Air CEO Chandran Rama Muthy acknowledged the importance of the PSC revisions for ongoing expansion of airport infrastructure.

“With the increase in rates for passengers at KLIA, we hope for an elevated standard of service for the use of facilities.

“We hope to see issues such as congestion addressed to offer an excellent passenger touchpoint experience.”