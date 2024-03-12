OCM secretary-general Nazifuddin Najib (left) said sports commissioner Suhardi Alias had pre-empted the Cabinet’s decision on hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

PETALING JAYA: The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) said it was disappointed with Suhardi Alias for “jumping the gun” over a proposal for Malaysia to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games, as the sports commissioner continues to draw more flak.

In a statement, OCM secretary-general Nazifuddin Najib said Suhardi had pre-empted the Cabinet, despite being aware that the youth and sports minister was preparing a paper for the Cabinet’s perusal.

“Even if the statement was made in his personal capacity, he has undermined our efforts to host an international event. Suhardi should observe the chain of command.”

Earlier today, Suhardi had slammed the proposal for Malaysia to play host, labelling it financially risky and short-sighted.

He cited how the Australian state of Victoria withdrew after the projected hosting cost was found to be in the region of A$7 billion (RM21 billion).

Suhardi also said the Birmingham city council was plunged into bankruptcy after it hosted the 2022 edition of the games.

Nazifuddin’s criticisms of Suhardi came on the heels of Badminton Association of Malaysia’s (BAM) denial that it had declined an offer to host the 2026 Thomas and Uber Cups.

BAM described Suhardi’s claims as “utter nonsense” and questioned his decision to drag the association into the matter.

Nazifuddin went on to say that Putrajaya should consider hosting the games as the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) had offered a significant financial investment of 100 million pounds (RM602 million) to support the local delivery and legacy planning of the 2026 edition of the games.

He said with CGF providing the funds, there was hope for a “huge payoff in the form of ticket sales, television rights, merchandise sales and sponsorship”.

The monies, he added, could be used to develop and maintain some of the venues used for the games.

“The games would also create thousands of jobs which, although temporary, will be able to train young people in project management, hospitality and logistics.”