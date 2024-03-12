Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain said based on checks, the people arrested by India’s Narcotics Control Bureau last Saturday are not involved in drug trafficking in Malaysia.

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian police have reached out to the Indian authorities on allegations by an investigative journalist that the boss of an “Indian drug kingpin” is a Malaysian citizen.

Sinar Harian reported Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain as saying that no information on the matter has been forthcoming so far.

He said based on checks on the Bukit Aman narcotics crime investigation department’s (NCID) database, the people arrested by India’s Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last Saturday were not involved in drug trafficking in Malaysia.

“However, the NCID is seeking more information from security liaison officers in India on the allegation.

“At the moment, the NCID has no bilateral relations with NCB. All communications go through Interpol and the US’s Drug Enforcement Administration,” Razarudin said.

Journalist A Shankar made the claim while commenting on the case of Tamil film producer Jaffer Sadiq, who was linked to a RM1.13 billion drug bust by the NCB.

“Jaffer’s boss is in Malaysia. He is very influential in the Indian cinema industry. He is the one who controls Jaffer.

“This Malaysian has close ties with numerous celebrities in the Tamil film industry. If he is arrested, many players in the Tamil film industry will be implicated,” Shankar had said in an interview on YouTube.