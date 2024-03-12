Tesla said the price for its Model Y sports utility vehicle will start at RM200,700. (Facebook pic)

KUALA LUMPUR: Tesla has begun deliveries of the Model Y – its electric sports utility vehicle – in Malaysia.

The company said the model comes in three variants: Model Y (rear-wheel drive), Model Y long range (dual motor all-wheel drive), and Model Y performance (dual motor all-wheel drive).

Prices start from RM200,700 for Model Y; RM247,700 for Model Y long range; and RM289,700 for Model Y performance.

“Model Y comes with an all-glass roof, autopilot, active safety features, and a high-efficiency particulate air filtration system.

“The public can now experience the all-electric Model Y at Tesla’s Cyberjaya experience centre,” Tesla said in a statement today.

It added that it would further develop its sales, after-sales service and charging support.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

As of today, Tesla has opened and operated six “supercharging” stations and eight “destination charging” stations across the country.