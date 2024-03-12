Tesla begins deliveries of Model Y in Malaysia
Electric car company promises to develop sales support and charging infrastructure nationwide.
KUALA LUMPUR: Tesla has begun deliveries of the Model Y – its electric sports utility vehicle – in Malaysia.
The company said the model comes in three variants: Model Y (rear-wheel drive), Model Y long range (dual motor all-wheel drive), and Model Y performance (dual motor all-wheel drive).
Prices start from RM200,700 for Model Y; RM247,700 for Model Y long range; and RM289,700 for Model Y performance.
“Model Y comes with an all-glass roof, autopilot, active safety features, and a high-efficiency particulate air filtration system.
“The public can now experience the all-electric Model Y at Tesla’s Cyberjaya experience centre,” Tesla said in a statement today.
It added that it would further develop its sales, after-sales service and charging support.
As of today, Tesla has opened and operated six “supercharging” stations and eight “destination charging” stations across the country.