Kedah customs director Nor Izah Abd Latiff said the suspect’s modus operandi was to go through the customs inspection area without luggage, only carrying packages of goods for personal use. (JKDM Kedah pic)

PETALING JAYA: The customs department arrested a Thai national with 14,000 methamphetamine pills at the Langkawi ferry terminal’s international arrival hall last Wednesday.

Kedah customs director Nor Izah Abd Latiff said a team from the Langkawi narcotics enforcement branch arrested the 42-year-old man at about 2.30pm after he was seen behaving in a suspicious manner.

“Following inspection, the team found a blue package containing 11,600 methamphetamine pills weighing 1,102g. Further inspection of the man’s black waist bag found 2,400 pills weighing 228g.

“The total number of pills is 14,000 with a total weight of 1,330g, estimated to be worth RM210,000,” she said in a statement here today.

She said the suspect’s modus operandi was to go through the customs inspection area without luggage, only carrying packages of goods for personal use.

Nor Izah said a urine test conducted on the man found him positive for methamphetamine.

The man has been remanded for seven days until March 13 for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, she added.