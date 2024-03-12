The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving. (Fire and Rescue Department pic)

SEMPORNA: Police have arrested a trailer lorry driver in connection with a three-vehicle collision at KM20 Jalan Semporna-Tawau that left two foreign tourists dead and five others seriously injured yesterday.

Semporna police chief Farhan Lee Abdullah said the 29-year-old trailer driver, a local, was detained to assist in the investigation of the crash which involved the trailer he was driving, a tour van and a box truck.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving. The section provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years and a maximum fine of RM50,000 upon conviction.

Farhan also urged witnesses or those with information on the crash to contact Semporna police headquarters traffic investigation officer Hemkkumar Ayathuray at 012-3650021 or the police station at 089-782020.

According to Farhan, the crash occurred at 3.30pm when the trailer driver lost control of the wheel, causing the vehicle to enter the opposite lane and hit a tour van carrying six Singaporean and Vietnamese tourists aged between 11 and 71.

As a result of the collision, debris from the accident flew onto the glass screen of the box truck travelling behind the trailer truck.

“A Singaporean man and a Vietnamese woman travelling in the tour van died at the scene of the incident,” Farhan said, adding that the van driver, who is a local man, and four Singaporean passengers were seriously injured and sent to Tawau Hospital for treatment.