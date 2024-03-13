The Johor health department said TB patients needed to follow the prescribed treatment regimen to prevent the development of drug-resistant TB bacteria.(Freepik pic)

PETALING JAYA: The Johor health department said eight tuberculosis (TB) cases were recorded at Flat Tasek 64 in Bandar Seri Alam, Masai, last year.

Commenting on a report in Sinar Harian that more than 10,000 residents in the 22 blocks at Flat Tasek 64 could be infected with the TB bacteria, Johor health director Dr Mohtar Pungut said the eight cases were not linked to each other.

He said of the eight, a patient had sought treatment late and died from complications.

The Sinar Harian report had said that Flat Tasek 64 had been identified as one of the TB hotspots in Johor.

“The department wants to remind the public to seek treatment promptly if they experience prolonged coughs,” Mohtar said in a statement.

He stressed that patients should follow the prescribed treatment regimen to prevent the development of drug-resistant TB bacteria, which could prolong the treatment duration and transmission of the disease.

He added that the Johor health department was committed to addressing the transmission of infectious diseases and ensuring optimal treatment for patients.