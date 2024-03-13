PKR Youth communications chief Haziq Azfar Ishak said PKR must thoroughly consider and deliberate new memberships arising from defections from other parties. (Instagram pic)

PETALING JAYA: A PKR Youth leader has called for caution in admitting new members to the party amid reports that many are interested in jumping ship from other parties.

PKR Youth communications chief Haziq Azfar Ishak said the rumours of impending defections from other political parties were concerning.

Adding that the “betrayal” of 2020 was still fresh in the minds of party members, he urged the leadership to remember that these potential members could threaten stability in PKR.

“Reports of the interest a certain group has in joining PKR should be seen as a warning signal for the party leadership to be more cautious in accepting new members.

“All possible threats to internal stability, especially from the acceptance of new members migrating en masse from other parties, should be thoroughly considered and deliberated.

“PKR should not allow any space for a recurrence of the 2020 betrayal,” Haziq said in what is believed to be a reference to the exodus of a faction led by former PKR deputy president Azmin Ali in 2020.

Azmin, one of 11 PKR MPs who shifted to Bersatu in the so-called Sheraton Move of February 2020, was previously reported to have been sacked that year alongside then vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin.

He said he and the other 10 had been sacked for being outspoken about issues and policies, and because he “spoke out against someone who was greedy for power”.

The Sheraton Move saw the fall of the Pakatan Harapan government after just 22 months in power and the rise of the Perikatan Nasional administration led by Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin.