KUALA LUMPUR: The “kill switch” will only be employed in concerts in worst-case scenarios or as a last resort, says communications minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the mechanism, introduced to prevent violations of the country’s laws and untoward incidents, may also be included in new guidelines for the central agency for applications for filming and performances by foreign artistes (Puspal).

Fahmi said the revised Puspal guidelines would help new concert organisers make thorough preparations, taking into account potential negative incidents that may occur during an event.

“The ‘kill switch’ was initially proposed for use by concert organisers following the incident involving British band The 1975 at the Good Vibes Festival in July 2023 at the Sepang International Circuit.

“That incident was the first involving an artiste during a performance and was the only one out of 344 approved performances in 2023,” Fahmi said when winding up the debate on the royal address for his ministry.

He said the government had reduced entertainment duties from 25% to 10% for foreign artiste performances in 2024, as part of efforts to attract them to perform in Malaysia.