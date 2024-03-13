Bangi MP Syahredzan Johan responds to PAS ulama wing leader Ahmad Yahaya, who yesterday accused education minister Fadhlina Sidek of sparking an ‘unnecessary’ controversy by announcing that school canteens will continue operating during Ramadan.

PETALING JAYA: DAP’s Bangi MP Syahredzan Johan today criticised the PAS ulama wing for accusing education minister Fadhlina Sidek of sparking an “unnecessary” controversy by stating that school canteens will continue operating during Ramadan.

Syahredzan said there were many reasons for school canteens to remain open, including the presence of non-Muslim students and teachers who are not fasting.

“We should not forget about the incidents previously reported where non-Muslim students were made to eat in school bathrooms and other inappropriate places during the fasting month.

“Do PAS leaders like Ahmad Yahaya lack compassion for these children?” he said in a statement.

Yesterday, Malaysiakini reported Ahmad, the leader of PAS’s ulama wing, as saying that the education ministry should focus on educating Muslim students about the importance of fasting, and non-Muslim students about respecting the practice.

“This can happen in a harmonious way without a directive for canteens to remain open when (Muslim) students are observing the Ramadan month.

“This does not mean that we are stopping the non-Muslim students from eating during the day, but it is also a form of ‘education’ for them to respect the Ramadan month since their schooling years,” said Ahmad.

He added that non-Muslim students can bring food and drinks to school and eat in a space allocated for the purpose.

“That would suffice, without the need for a directive for canteens to remain open, which seems a bit excessive,” he said.

Ahmad also accused Fadhlina of hastily issuing the directive without respecting the Ramadan month.

Syahredzan said PAS and Perikatan Nasional (PN) had again demonstrated that their political stance is not in line with a multicultural and multi-religious country like Malaysia.

“It is evident that they are more inclined to issue statements that divide society rather than foster unity.

“I urge PAS and PN to stop politicising our children’s school canteens. Matters like this should not be tainted by their narrow politics,” he said.