A journalist from India had claimed that Abdul Malik Dasthigeer was the boss of alleged drug kingpin Jaffer Sadiq Abdul Rahman. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA: Abdul Malik Dasthigeer, better known as “Dato Malik”, has denied any link between him and alleged Indian drug kingpin Jaffer Sadiq Abdul Rahman.

“The accusations made towards me that I am his boss are false as I have never met or even spoken to Jaffer,” he said in a video posted on Instagram today.

He also said he had filed a police report at the Dang Wangi police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur and sent a copy of the report to the Indian High Commission.

On Monday, a journalist from India claimed that a Malaysian was the boss of an alleged drug kingpin who was nabbed recently.

According to A Shankar, the alleged Malaysian boss was a film distributor.

Yesterday, Shankar named Malik as Jaffer’s boss.

Malik said he had instructed his lawyers to take immediate action against media outlets and individuals who shared fake news that tarnished his reputation.

Last year, Malik was detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001. He was released a few days later on bail.

Malik, who is the founder and chairman of the Malik Group of Companies, is known for bringing artistes from India to perform Tamil concerts in Malaysia.