The Human Rights Watch said it would welcome a chance to have direct discussion of the issues raised in its report on alleged human rights violations and abuse at detention centres nationwide. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: An international rights group has dismissed Putrajaya’s claims that its report on human rights violations and abuse at detention centres nationwide is baseless.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) said its report, released last week, was based on intensive on-the-ground fact-finding and legal analysis. It was also thoroughly reviewed.

The group’s Asia director Elaine Pearson told FMT that its 60-page report was based on findings from over 40 interviews and a year of research.

The group also documented its sources.

Pearson said that HRW had also reached out to the home ministry, via a letter sent on Jan 29, for feedback on its findings.

“But we did not receive a response from the ministry, nor have we been able to meet with the home minister to discuss the report, despite weeks of requests,” she said, referring to Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

She also said HRW would still welcome the chance to discuss these issues directly and visit the immigration detention centres.

On Tuesday, Saifuddin said HRW was unable to substantiate claims made in its report of abuse and torture at immigration detention centres when testifying before a parliamentary committee last week.

The minister said that besides HRW, the parliamentary committee on human rights, elections and institutional reforms headed by Selayang MP William Leong of Pakatan Harapan, also summoned the immigration director-general over the NGO’s claims.

Saifuddin said HRW “could not produce an iota of evidence” on the incidents that allegedly took place at the 20 immigration detention centres mentioned in their report.

“Yet they went on to lecture the whole world (about the alleged abuses),” he was reported as saying.

Saifuddin subsequently questioned the credibility of the report, raising doubts over HRW’s sources and urged the group to specify the locations of these centres.

In its report last Wednesday, HRW claimed that women and children were also subject to abuse and neglect.

HRW claimed that over 1,400 children were being held and out of this number, two-thirds were unaccompanied or separated from their families and often detained with unrelated adults.