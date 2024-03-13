Kedah Agro Holdings, which is owned by Kedah Menteri Besar Incorporated, is looking to take immediate steps to address its staff’s outstanding salaries and explore new business opportunities. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA: Kedah Agro Holdings Bhd is hoping to use the income it expects to receive from an upcoming project to settle outstanding staff salaries.

Earlier today, human resources minister Steven Sim said Kedah Agro Holdings, which is owned by Kedah Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI), had not paid the wages for its 24 workers since last September.

In a Berita Harian report, Kedah MBI CEO Zafir Annuar Ghazali said the issue would be referred to the state government, adding that immediate steps would need to be taken to address the staff’s outstanding salaries and explore new business opportunities.

“Kedah Agro Holdings has just received an offer for a new business project, and if all goes smoothly … this new source of income will be promptly used to pay the outstanding salaries,” he said.

Zafir said he hoped the salary arrears and outstanding contributions to EPF could be resolved gradually.

He said Kedah Agro Holdings was committed to paying its staff their EPF contributions by post-dated cheques totalling RM7,000 to RM36,000 each month.