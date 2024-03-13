Human resources minister Steven Sim said the company is expected to meet Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor later today.

PUTRAJAYA: A company linked to the Kedah state government has been issued a notice by the labour department over salary arrears owed to 24 workers.

Human resources minister Steven Sim said his ministry is looking into the case involving Kedah Agro Holdings Berhad, adding that the company has not paid the 24 workers their wages since September last year.

He added that the company had promised to seek help from the Kedah government to settle the salary arrears.

“They will have a meeting with the Kedah menteri besar later today,” Sim said at a press conference here.

“I hope the state government will take this seriously as the 24 employees have not received their salaries.”

Kedah Agro Holdings belongs to Kedah Menteri Besar Incorporated.

Separately, Sim said his ministry, in collaboration with Universiti Malaya, was conducting a study to facilitate the formation of the gig workers commission.

Sim said an interim report of the study would be presented to the Cabinet within the next three months.

“The ongoing study with UM focuses on the terms of reference, functions, financial management, and membership of the gig workers commission,” he said.

Sim said the study was in response to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement of the commission at the closing ceremony of the Bumiputera Economic Congress 2024 on March 2.