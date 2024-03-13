DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook said the event was hosted by an association registered under the Registrar of Societies.

PETALING JAYA: DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook has denied attending an underworld gang dinner as claimed in a Telegram post by whistleblower Edisi Siasat.

The transport minister said the host, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur Social Club, is registered under the Registrar of Societies.

“It is normal for elected representatives to attend Chinese associations’ fundraising dinners,” he told Malaysiakini.

Earlier today, Edisi Siasat posted a video in which Loke, Kuala Lumpur DAP chief Tan Kok Wai, and Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng were seen attending a dinner at a large hall.

The 44-second video clip also showed what appeared to be an underworld gang’s logo displayed at the event which was believed to have been held on March 3.

Lim told Malaysiakini that the dinner was held at an international conference hall in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations.

“Is it wrong that I accepted the invitation to attend the dinner?” he asked.

Sin Chew Daily previously reported that the dinner was organised by a “commerce and industry” association to raise funds for a new building.

The daily reported that among the others in attendance were DAP assemblymen Wong Siew Ki (Seri Kembangan), Yew Jia Haur (Teratai) and Ong Chun Wei (Balakong).