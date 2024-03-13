Tourism, arts and culture minister Tiong King Sing has called on all parties to embrace and respect the diverse cultures and religions in Malaysia. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR: Tourism, arts and culture minister Tiong King Sing today said that recognising bak kut teh as a national heritage food has nothing to do with race or religion.

He said bak kut teh is not a new dish in Malaysia either, and is available in both halal and non-halal versions.

“The recognition of bak kut teh as a heritage food is in accordance with the National Heritage Act 2005. It is unrelated to matters of race or religion,” he said during his winding-up speech on the king’s speech in the Dewan Rakyat.

He also called on all parties, including MPs, to respect the diversity of cultures and religions in Malaysia, saying it is important to safeguard unity and harmony in a multicultural society.

“This is the essence of the Malaysia Madani government established by the prime minister. We take care of all races,” he said.

Several opposition MPs however interjected and offered rebuttals to his remarks, prompting him to present a screenshot of a 2018 article from PAS’s news site detailing how its national unity bureau had served halal bak kut teh at several by-elections six years ago.

“PAS served bak kut teh once. Back in 2018, they prepared the dish,” he said.

Salamiah Nor (PN-Temerloh) however said that the bak kut teh referred to by Tiong was “PAS’s bak kut teh” and not the same as the dish being recognised as a national heritage food.

“This is why we reject (bak kut teh being made a national heritage food). The flavouring and spices used are (typically) not halal,” she told a press conference in Parliament.

Meanwhile, Rushdan Rusmi (PN-Padang Besar) asked whether due process was followed before bak kut teh was declared a national heritage food.

He also questioned the social and cultural implications, and whether Tiong’s ministry had consulted the state authorities in accordance with the National Heritage Act.

Section 3(2) of the act prohibits the minister from issuing policies, statements, or directives in matters where the conservation and preservation of heritage concerns the power or jurisdiction of a state, without consultation with the relevant state authority.

“Were Kelantan, Kedah, Perlis and such, agreeable to this? If not, then the ministry is in the wrong,” added Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal (PN-Machang).

Awang Hashim (PN-Pendang) meanwhile said that whether or not bak kut teh is halal should be referred to halal hubs for certification, to put an end to the matter.

Bak kut teh, a herbal pork dish widely considered to have originated from Klang, was officially recognised by the government as a national heritage dish on Feb 23.

The move was criticised by some, including Umno Youth leader Dr Akmal Saleh who said the government should consider the sensitivities of the people before coming to such a decision.

DAP leaders, for their part, have said that bak kut teh need not necessarily be made from pork.