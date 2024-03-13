Analyst James Chin says if DAP had not defended its stand on bak kut teh, its Chinese supporters would have seen it as capitulating. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: A political analyst has linked DAP’s stand on the inclusion of bak kut teh as a national heritage food to its multicultural image, saying the party has little choice but to defend the move or risk criticism from its supporters.

Oh Ei Sun of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs said DAP supporters expect strong statements from the party in response to calls for monoculturalism, or the dominance of a single culture within a society.

“Otherwise, they (DAP) would be perceived as weak and ‘kowtowing’ to racial and religious supremacists,” he said.

“When there are such strong reactions from monoculturalism, the response from multiculturalists has to be strong as well, at least in the eyes of their supporters.”

Oh added however that DAP’s stance was not driven by a desire to appease supporters, but rather to avoid being perceived as ineffective if it fails to take a decisive stand.

Bak kut teh, a herbal pork dish widely considered to have originated from Klang, was officially recognised by the government as a national heritage dish in Malaysia on Feb 23.

The move was criticised by some, including Umno Youth leader Dr Akmal Saleh who said the government should consider the sensitivities of the people before coming to such a decision.

Akmal also said it would be better to honour other dishes like Chinese fried rice which could be enjoyed by all, regardless of race or religion.

DAP leaders, for their part, have said that bak kut teh need not necessarily be made from pork.

Last Thursday, Malaysiakini reported that DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang, Klang MP V Ganabatirau, Seputeh MP Teresa Kok, Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng and several others had gathered to enjoy the dish as a show of support for the government’s decision.

To emphasise that it is not an exclusively pork dish, they chose chicken and vegetarian versions, in addition to the traditional pork option.

James Chin of the University of Tasmania said if DAP had not defended its stand on bak kut teh, its Chinese supporters would have seen it as capitulating.

“This scenario reflects the typical political dynamics in Malaysia,” he said.

“One side initiates an attack, often based on cultural or religious issues, prompting the other side to swiftly defend their position, even if it means taking a strong stance on the matter.”