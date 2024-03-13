The current direction of policies to revitalise Kampung Baru will be maintained in line with the existing master plan, according to federal territories minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

PETALING JAYA: The government has no plans to nominate Kampung Baru as a Unesco World Heritage site, as doing so would disrupt any ongoing development in the area.

Federal territories minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said Kampong Bharu Development Corporation (PKB) had already prepared a master plan for the planning and redevelopment of the area over the next 20 years.

She said the Kampong Bharu Development Masterplan 2040 serves as the main framework for all development in the area.

“The current direction of policies to revitalise Kampung Baru will be maintained in line with the existing master plan.

“PKB will also ensure that the rights and interests of the Malay community in Kampung Baru are safeguarded. Rest assured, the government will strive to elevate Kampung Baru as an esteemed Malay urban centre in Kuala Lumpur,” she told the Dewan Rakyat during minister’s question time.

Zaliha was replying to Jamaludin Yahya (PN-Pasir Salak), who asked if the government intends to designate Kampung Baru in Kuala Lumpur as a Unesco World Heritage site.

Zaliha said the development of Kampung Baru was guided by cultural values and the preservation of architectural heritage, innovative land planning, conservation, and the regeneration of areas to create a quality and livable environment while safeguarding the ownership interests of the Malay community.

She also said that for an area to be declared a Unesco World Heritage site, it must obtain approval from the national heritage department and be declared a national heritage by the tourism, arts and culture ministry before it can be proposed to Unesco for recognition.