Nabilah Huda Fadli and her husband Sofian Mustapa Zin have been charged with abusing their baby by mixing his milk with meth-laced water. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: A woman who was charged in the sessions court with abusing her baby by mixing his milk with meth-laced water has changed her plea from guilty to not guilty.

Nabilah Huda Fadli, 34, changed her plea during case re-mention before judge Noor Ruzilawati Nor today, Berita Harian reported.

Her 40-year-old husband, Sofian Mustapa Zin, maintained his plea of not guilty as the charges were read out again today.

The couple was charged on Feb 28 with committing the offence against their 16-month-old baby in an apartment at Taman Medan, Petaling Jaya, on Feb 19 at around 6pm.

The charge was framed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code which provides for a fine not exceeding RM50,000, imprisonment not exceeding 20 years, or both upon conviction.

Following Nabilah Huda’s change in plea, deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Zuhaini Mahamad Amin asked the court for a new date for re-mention and for the submission of full medical reports.

Nabilah Huda was represented by lawyer Ahmad Zaharil Muhaiyar, while her husband was represented by Adi Zulkarnain Zulkafli.

The court set May 10 for re-mention for the cases against both husband and wife.