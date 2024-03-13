Communications minister Fahmi Fadzil said MCMC and the police had formed a task force to ensure a prompt investigation of cases involving the dissemination of false information. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: Social media providers have removed 6,492 pieces of content deemed to be manipulative and false from January last year until March 1 this year.

In a written parliamentary reply, communications minister Fahmi Fadzil said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the police had formed a task force to ensure that cases involving the dissemination of false information were promptly investigated.

“With the rise in content generated by artificial intelligence (AI), there is potential for the rapid dissemination of manipulative and false content if left unchecked,” he said.

He was responding to a question from Islahuddin Abas (PN-Mersing) regarding the ministry’s efforts in addressing the spread of fake content amid the development of AI technology.

Fahmi said currently, the dissemination of false information, including those generated by AI, was being addressed under Section 505 of the Penal Code (Act 574) and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (CMA).

Section 505 deals with publishing or circulating statements, rumours, or reports with intent to incite fear among the public, while Section 233 of the CMA deals with abuse of network facilities.

Government to table CMA amendments

Separately, Fahmi revealed that the amendments to the CMA would be tabled in the next parliamentary session, following the Cabinet’s approval on March 8.

“The ministry will engage stakeholders and MPs to gather their input before presenting the bill in the next parliamentary session.”

On Sept 17, 2023, deputy communications minister Teo Nie Ching announced that the CMA was being reviewed by agencies under the ministry.

The Act had been heavily criticised in the past, with some quarters calling for its repeal. In 2017, the Malaysian Bar labelled the CMA as a “dressed-up political weapon”.

Last year, Lawyers for Liberty also urged the government to suspend Section 233 of the Act, saying the ambit of Section 233 was “wide” and “ill-defined”.

