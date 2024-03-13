Pahang police chief Yahaya Othman said the victim only realised that she had been cheated after not getting the promised profit. (AFP pic)

KUANTAN: A physiotherapist at a private medical centre here lost RM234,000 after being tricked into participating in a non-existent investment scheme through social media.

Pahang police chief Yahaya Othman said that on Jan 13, the 25-year-old woman visited a Facebook page and became interested in participating in profitable investments through the Bybit app.

He said the victim made 11 transactions, totalling RM234,000, to the bank account given by the suspect from Jan 15 to March 2.

“The victim, who used her savings and loans from her acquaintances and a bank to invest, only realised that she had been deceived after not getting the promised profits,” he said in a statement.

He said the victim lodged a police report at the Kuantan police headquarters yesterday and the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

Meanwhile, in Miri, a man in his 40s lost RM53,000 after being deceived by a non-existent loan syndicate.

Miri police chief Alexson Naga Chabu said the victim, who works as a supervisor in a private company, found the loan advertisement on Facebook, before making the deal through WhatsApp.

“The victim then handed over money amounting to RM53,000, through 12 transactions, to a third-party account given by the suspect.

“The victim realised that he had been cheated when the loan still could not be obtained and the suspect kept demanding money,” he said in a statement.

Alexson said the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which provides a maximum jail term of up to 10 years, whipping, and a fine upon conviction.