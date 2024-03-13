A file photo of the Gabriel 160 light trainer aircraft produced by the Blackshape Aircraft company of Italy. (Blackshape pic)

PETALING JAYA: The Blackshape BK 160TR light aircraft that crashed into an oil palm plantation near Kapar on Feb 16, killing the pilot and a passenger, likely broke up mid-flight, the Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) said today.

“The distribution of the debris around the area strongly suggests that large structural parts had separated from the aircraft while in-flight, before ground impact at the oil palm plantation,” the AAIB said in its preliminary report released today, adding that almost the entire right wing had come off.

“There was no sign of any pre-crash or post-crash fire on any of the debris found at all the sites,” the AAIB said, adding that the sheer force of the impact was “not survivable”.

The report also highlighted that the aircraft was subject to a grounding order, not allowing it to fly. The maintenance schedules were “irregular”, sometimes performed by unlicensed technicians.

It said the grounding order previously reported was in part due to the manufacturer investigating the source of a fuel indicator problem. There was apparently a dispute over ownership of the aircraft but this had no bearing on its airworthiness.

The report said irregular maintenance included installation of uncertified or non-conforming aircraft parts, as well as the installation of aircraft parts and aircraft servicing by unauthorised maintenance organisations or persons who were not properly qualified to carry out the maintenance activities.

It added the unauthorised installation included modifications made by the pilot, but it was still investigating whether this had any bearing on the crash.

“There is also evidence that the aircraft had exceeded the maximum take-off weight of 850kg,” the AAIB said.

The 30-year-old pilot was a flight instructor at the Air Adventure Flying Club, the bureau said. It noted that the pilot was certified to teach on the Piper PA28 and Cessna 172 aircraft, but not the Blackshape BK 160TR.

Meanwhile, the passenger, 42, was his student and had never flown in the Blackshape BK 160TR. The AAIB said it was still investigating whether this had any influence on the crash.

It said this and other findings would be released in its final report.

