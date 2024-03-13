Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has said he will discuss with Muda’s leadership before joining Perikatan Nasional’s national tour.

PETALING JAYA: Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s participation in a Perikatan Nasional (PN) tour series across the country could be an attempt to regain prominence in the political arena, analysts say as the Muar MP mulls joining the nationwide tour planned by the opposition coalition.

Salawati Mat Basir of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia said making use of the PN platform might be a strategic move for the former Muda president after having been sidelined on various issues.

“He’s talented, but was too enthusiastic and not cautious enough during his tenure as (youth and sports) minister, hence his unfortunate fate after,” Salawati told FMT.

“Perhaps the safest way for Syed Saddiq to reassert himself is through PN, so he’s giving it a shot.

“There’s nothing wrong with that (plan), we just have to wait and see if the people are willing to pay attention (to him).”

However, she said Syed Saddiq had missed the chance to win over the people who were now focused on finding solutions, not just explanations, for cost of living issues.

“At this point, what the people truly want is tangible action from the government to address the high cost of living. It’s a waste of time to ‘tour’ if the people don’t come,” she said.

Meanwhile, Azmi Hassan from Akademi Nusantara said joining the PN tour would not breathe new life into Syed Saddiq’s political career, although it could create a “win-win situation” for both Muda and PN.

Speaking to FMT, he said Muda needed strong coalition support after being “rejected” by Pakatan Harapan.

“Muda doesn’t have much choice but to join PN’s tour. In this case, Muda will gain support through PN; likewise, PN, which struggles to attract non-Malay support, will be assisted by the youth party,” he said.

On Saturday, PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin said the coalition had agreed to hold a nationwide tour after the fasting month to highlight the issues faced by the people and what PN could do.

“Many, including Syed Saddiq from Muda, have suggested we do this, and he is ready to participate,” Muhyiddin said.

However, Muda secretary-general Amir Hadi denied that the party would be involved in the roadshow, saying the matter had not been discussed by the executive council.

Syed Saddiq, in response, said he was “still a party man” and would discuss joining the PN tour with Muda’s leadership first.