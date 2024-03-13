Batu Pahat district police chief Ismail Dollah said the suspect has been remanded for one day under Section 15 of the Child Act 2001. (Bernama pic)

BATU PAHAT: Police have arrested the sister of murder victim Mila Sharmila Samsusah, better known as Bella, to assist in an investigation into images of a four-year-old child circulating on social media.

The 36-year-old woman was arrested upon arriving at Batu Pahat district police headquarters after a woman complained that her child’s photos were broadcast live on TikTok, Bernama reported.

“We have also confiscated a mobile phone that we suspect was used for the live telecast,” Batu Pahat district police chief Ismail Dollah was quoted as saying.

“The suspect has been remanded for one day under Section 15 of the Child Act 2001.”

Ismail also urged the public to refrain from speculating, as such actions could impede the ongoing investigation.

The suspect, represented by her lawyers Nur Aminahtul Mardiah Md Nor and Nurul Hafidzah Hassan, appeared before Batu Pahat magistrate Nurasidah A Rahman.