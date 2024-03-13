Zaber Sultan Ahmad says his wife Asuma is unconscious and in the intensive care unit at Ampang Hospital.

PETALING JAYA: A Rohingya man says his wife and two-year-old son were doused with fuel and set on fire by strangers at a playground in Cheras last Friday.

Zaber Sultan Ahmad, 36, said his wife Asuma had gone out at around 10pm to fetch their three sons from the madrasah where they were attending religious classes.

He said eye-witnesses told him that Asuma and the children had gone to a playground near their home at around 10.30pm to play with other children from the madrasah.

Zaber claimed that two unidentified men on a motorcycle then jumped over a playground barrier and poured fuel on Asuma, who was carrying her two-year-old son Ajis, and set them both on fire.

“I heard some screaming and shouting. I rushed to the playground but… it was too late,” said Zaber in between sobs.

He said the people in the playground helped extinguish the flames, and a Good Samaritan then helped to rush Asuma and Ajis to Ampang Hospital.

Zaber said Asuma, who suffered burns on her face, hands and torso, is still unconscious and in the intensive care unit.

Ajis is stable but still warded at the hospital.

Cheras police chief Zam Halim Jamaluddin said two suspects have been identified. The case is being investigated for causing grievous hurt under Section 326 of the Penal Code.

Zaber said he has been in Malaysia for 14 years and works odd jobs, typically welding gates and grilles.

He said he and his family are United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) cardholders.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

FMT has reached out to UNHCR and the health ministry for comment.