Army chief General Hafizuddeain Jantan at the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new mosque of the 2nd Brigade at Camp Syed Putra in Ipoh today. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: The case involving a soldier who claimed to have been assaulted by a supervisor at Camp Rasah, Seremban, has been resolved, says army chief General Hafizuddeain Jantan.

He said both the victim and the supervisor had agreed to withdraw their police reports.

“There was a misunderstanding and what was written in the earlier report was not accurate.

“The matter has been settled amicably, not only by the victim but also the family members.

“However, I would like to emphasise that the army takes abuse cases seriously.

“If there is a case, we will review and investigate it and take stern action if any misconduct is confirmed,” he was reported as saying by Bernama after the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new mosque of the 2nd Brigade at Camp Syed Putra in Ipoh today.

On March 11, chief of defence forces General Mohammad Ab Rahman said the army would investigate the incident while the police, who received a complaint from the victim’s family on Friday, were investigating the case under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt.

On a separate matter, Hafizuddeain said the investigation board and the army would conclude several matters relating to the drowning of two boys in a training pool at an army camp in Temerloh, Pahang, on Jan 26.

They will determine the cause of the incident and take initial steps to tighten SOPs.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

The two boys, aged 11 and 13, were believed to be the children of army personnel at the camp. They were found drowned in the 2.1m-deep pool on Jan 26.