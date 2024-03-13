The Muda leadership is expected to meet with its co-founder Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman tomorrow to discuss the announcement that he would be taking part in the PN roadshow. (Facebook pic)

KUALA LUMPUR: Muda co-founder Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and the party’s acting president Amira Aisya Abd Aziz were caught off guard by the announcement that the Muar MP would be taking part in Perikatan Nasional’s roadshow.

“Syed Saddiq and I were caught by surprise when Muhyiddin Yassin made that announcement (on joining the roadshow),” she said, referring to the PN chairman.

She was speaking to reporters after attending a forum titled “The Pursuit Of Truth: An Insight Into Exposing Corruption” here.

Amira was asked to comment on the dissatisfaction among the party’s grassroots who had taken to social media to express their unhappiness over the matter.

She said these reactions were a “fair concern” to have.

Amira went on to say that she was not aware of the PN roadshow and had since clarified with members that the party had not discussed with the opposition coalition about its participation in the roadshow.

She said Muda’s leadership would meet with Syed Saddiq tomorrow to discuss the matter.

On Saturday, Muhyiddin said the coalition’s Supreme Council had agreed to hold a nationwide tour after the fasting month to highlight the various issues faced by the people and what PN could do to help alleviate their plight.

“Many, including Syed Saddiq from Muda, have suggested we do this, and he is ready to participate,” Muhyiddin said.

Meanwhile, Amira also said Muda was not looking into any alliance with political parties.

“It’s important to state here that it is not something we are discussing now. The only collaboration we have now is with Parti Sosialis Malaysia.”