The government has proposed eight amendments to citizenship provisions in the Federal Constitution, including on the granting of citizenship to stateless children and foundlings.

PETALING JAYA: An initiative advocating institutional reforms has urged the government to table a green paper on the proposed constitutional amendments on citizenship to allow further deliberation on the matter.

Projek Sama however added that if the government insisted on the amendments, they should be accompanied by a white paper explaining Putrajaya’s justification as well as the facts, data and cases guiding its decision.

“If the government is confident about its solution, it should not fear presenting a green or white paper before tabling the bill.

“Tabling the bill for the first reading and debate in this sitting, and voting on the bill in the next sitting, does not protect the government’s credibility if the bill has to be withdrawn due to backlash,” it said in a statement.

Projek Sama also claimed that the facts and data cited in defence of the government’s position were released partially and in stages without presenting a full picture justifying a pressing need for such amendments.

“Taking into account past experiences, the government should aim to forge a cross-party consensus through a parliamentary select committee to support these amendments,” it added, citing the Undi18 and anti-party hopping amendments as examples.

The group also said it was disturbing that constitutional amendments affecting the lives and rights of many were “handled in such a manner, shrouded in secrecy”, adding that the “minister’s assurances per se cannot buy the society’s support”.

Last Monday, home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the door to citizenship for foundlings had not been closed, as long as their births are promptly registered upon discovery.

Saifuddin said according to the Births and Deaths Registration Act 1957, anyone aware of the birth of a child must immediately register it, with the date of discovery considered as their date of birth.

Saifuddin was asked to comment on criticism from an NGO on the constitutional amendments for citizenship that might “block the pathway to citizenship” for stateless children and foundlings.

