Cheras police chief Zam Halim Jamaluddin said the woman went to the Kampung Cheras Baru playground to fetch her two-year-old son at 10.30pm. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: The Rohingya woman who was set alight by two foreign men at a playground in Cheras last week bought the petrol used in the act.

Cheras police chief Zam Halim Jamaluddin said the victim, who is a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) cardholder, also knew the two men.

He said the incident occurred when the woman went to the Kampung Cheras Baru playground to fetch her two-year-old son at 10.30pm last Saturday.

“The victim then ran into two foreign men she knew who were drunk. One of them told the victim to buy petrol using a bottle,” he said in a statement.

“After the victim handed them the bottle with the petrol, the two suspects poured petrol on the victim and set her alight.”

Zam said that the victim, who suffered almost 30% burns to her face and body, is still receiving treatment at a government hospital.

Her child sustained minor injuries.

Zam said the police are currently locating the two suspects, who are in their 20s and 30s.

The case is being investigated for causing grievous hurt under Section 326 of the Penal Code.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

Zam urged the public with information about the incident to contact the Cheras police hotline at 03-9284 5050/5051, the Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-2115 9999, or the nearest police station.