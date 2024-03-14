Bukit Aman commercial crime investigation department director Ramli Yoosuf has warned the public to not click on URLs in SMS messages.

KUALA LUMPUR: The public should be cautious about SMS offers for electronic goods at low prices, police said today.

Bukit Aman commercial crime investigation department (CCID) director Ramli Yoosuf said in a media briefing the scam is perpetrated through fake websites created by organised criminal groups to deceive victims.

He said police worked with a telecommunications company to successfully trace the group responsible for sending these scam links to users via SMS.

The group creates a fake base transceiver station (BTS) to lure users away from different telcos and switches their 4G network to 2G to send out phishing scripts, Ramli said.

“Anyone who clicks on the link will be directed to a fake website created by the group, offering electronic goods at enticingly low prices.

“Those lured by the cheap offers then proceed to make payment through a payment gateway,” he said.

Ramli said that during the payment process, the displayed price is significantly higher than advertised.

Victims who fail to double-check this will lose their money after approving the payment. The ordered items may also not be delivered, he said.

He warned the public against clicking on links sent through SMS.

“This is also in line with the announcement made by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission on April 28 last year, which no longer permits sending URL links through SMS,” he said.