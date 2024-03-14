Rosmah Mansor is being sued by Global Royalty Trading for RM67.4 million over 43 items of jewellery, which it claims she has lost.

KUALA LUMPUR: Rosmah Mansor’s application to the High Court here to include the government and the police as third parties in Lebanese jeweller Global Royalty Trading SAL’s suit against her will be heard on May 29.

Rosmah’s counsel, Rajivan Nambiar, said the hearing date was fixed by senior assistant registrar Norhaina Zulkifli during a case management today.

“The court also ordered the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) to respond on behalf of the government and the inspector-general of police before March 26.

“My client has to file by April 16. The hearing will be heard before High Court Justice Ong Chee Kwan,” Rajivan said.

Global Royalty is suing the wife of former prime minister Najib Razak for RM67.4 million, claiming that she had lied by saying that 44 items of jewellery, including diamond necklaces, bracelets, and tiaras sent to her by the company’s agent, were seized by the authorities for offences under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

According to the Beirut-based company, the authorities only seized one of the 44 items.

Global Royalty also claimed that Rosmah had shifted the burden to the Malaysian government when, in fact, the jewellery had gone missing.

In her application to initiate third-party proceedings against the government and the police, Rosmah reiterated that the items had been seized by the authorities.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

Rosmah, as a defendant, can initiate this against a third party, who is not part of the main suit, to claim contribution, indemnity or any remedy to that claimed by Global Royalty.