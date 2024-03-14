Many note that the prices of their favourite food and beverages at the various Ramadan bazaars have increased.

PETALING JAYA: Rising prices do not appear to have deterred crowds from flocking to the annual Ramadan bazaars in and around the Klang Valley.

Faizal Hashimi, who visits the Ramadan bazaar in Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur, every year, said he was willing to fork out more for his favourite festive treats.

“Last year, a drink cost around RM3, but I see that it’s gone up to RM4 now.

“Clearly, prices have gone up. My trader friends tell me they have had to raise their prices due to the increase in sales and service tax from 6% to 8%. So, as customers, we need to understand,” he told FMT.

Another customer, Devan Thiran Barathan, noted that the price of roti john has shot up to RM10 from RM8 last year, but said he was still willing to pay as long as the quality had been maintained.

“There has definitely been a price increase from last year as the costs of raw ingredients have gone up. Right now, our economy is also quite sluggish,” he said.

However, Sarima Ahmad, who frequents a bazaar in Seksyen 17 here, expects many customers to be more cautious in their spending this year.

“(The price hike) will affect those from the lower-income group, especially since children are going back to school. Even celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri will be a burden for them,” she said.

Why have prices gone up?

Several traders said they were compelled to raise prices due to the escalating cost of essential ingredients.

Rahman Rahim, 59, who has a stall at the Section 17 bazaar, said he had to increase prices by 15% to 20%.

His drinks stall offers watermelon, sour plum, corn, and teh ais cincau, priced at around RM4 per glass.

“I think customers understand that price hikes are happening everywhere. There’s a slight (price) increase for whatever we sell, whether food or beverages,” he said.

A murtabak trader who wanted to be known only as Ipah, attributed the slight increase in the price of her offerings to the higher cost of ingredients such as flour and onions.

“I don’t want to increase my prices too much. I’ll try to maintain them because we do sympathise with customers, especially those who may be going through tough times,” said the 40-year-old trader.

Ipah said the chicken and beef murtabak sold at her stall are now priced at RM6 per serving, a RM1 increase from last year. She hopes to maintain her current price next year.

Meanwhile, Syakila Jaafar, 44, who had been operating a stall at the Kampung Baru Ramadan bazaar for the past five years, said she opted to maintain the price of her roti bom at RM2 per piece in the light of the economic challenges affecting her customers.

“Our portions have also remained the same. Although we will earn less profit, we have decided to maintain last year’s price because we feel sorry for our customers,” she said.